Beautiful spring weekend in Maryland ahead of first heat of season





After widespread frost Thursday morning, a warming trend will begin this afternoon and really ramp up early to mid next week.

Milder spring weather through the weekend

Thursday morning started off with widespread frost and freeze conditions across Maryland. This was the last of the real cold mornings for the foreseeable future. Morning clouds Thursday will give way to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the middle 50s near Chesapeake Bay to the middle 60s north and west of the Baltimore Beltway.

Patchy fog may develop Thursday night into early Friday. Lows will not be as cold as recent nights in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Friday is shaping up to be a wonderful weather day. Look for patchy morning fog to quickly burn off by mid-morning. Sunshine and southerly winds will send temperatures into the lower 70s, cooler by the bay. If you're headed to the Orioles game Friday evening, expect excellent spring baseball weather with a first pitch temperature at 7:15 p.m. of 66°.

A stray sprinkle or light shower is possible overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, but odds favor the area staying dry. Highs Saturday afternoon will top out near 70° with a refreshing northerly breeze. Saturday evening's Orioles game will turn quite cool, so make sure you have a jacket as temperatures fall into the 50s.

Pleasant weather continues with a dry forecast during the second-half of the weekend. Plan on a cool breeze for Sunday's Orioles home game at Camden Yards.

Summer heat coming to Maryland

A large dome of high pressure along the eastern seaboard will allow temperatures to quickly warm to summer-like levels next week.

Temperatures soar well into the 80s away from the bay on Monday afternoon. While skies stay mostly cloudy on Monday, sunshine and even hotter temperatures build Tuesday into and Wednesday. This round of upcoming heat will peak Wednesday. Baltimore could reach 90° for the first time this season. There is a greater chance of hitting 90° across the western and northwestern parts of the metro. Areas along the Bay will remain cooler with a wind off the water. Heat will ease later in the week.

There is the chance of a few showers and storms next week; expecially later in the day Wednesday.