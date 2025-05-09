Beautiful Mother's Day weekend expected across Maryland

After a stretch of unsettled weather, rain chances will taper off by this evening, giving way to clearing skies and noticeably drier air overnight. Temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s, setting the stage for a refreshing and comfortable start to the weekend.

Saturday will deliver ideal weather conditions across the region. Highs will climb into the low to mid-70s under abundant sunshine. Low humidity and a steady northwest breeze will make for a picture-perfect start to Mother's Day weekend.

Mother's Day on Sunday will begin on the cool side, but temperatures will rebound quickly, reaching the upper 70s by the afternoon. Sunshine will remain dominant, providing excellent weather for outdoor celebrations and family gatherings.

The pleasant stretch continues into Monday, which will stay dry with increasing cloud cover as the day progresses. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s.

Rain returns early Tuesday morning as a storm system tracks northward from the southern U.S. This system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area through midweek. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to feature the greatest coverage of rain and storms, with some activity lingering into Thursday.

Temperatures will be coolest on Tuesday, with highs in the low 70s. By Wednesday, highs rebound into the mid-70s, and Thursday will approach 80 degrees with the potential for a few afternoon storms.

Rain chances taper off by Friday, though an isolated storm is still possible. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s to end the workweek. Overnight lows through next week will generally stay mild, falling into the 60s.