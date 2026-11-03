Beautiful election day weather across Maryland Tuesday

The weather is certainly a winner on this election day Tuesday across Maryland. We stay dry through Wednesday before the chance of wet weather returns Thursday into Friday.

Nearly perfect Election Day weather across Maryland

Early morning patchy fog across the eastern shore continues to lift. Expect a seasonably chilly morning for early voting with temperatures gradually climbing into the mid-50s by mid-morning.

The nicest and most comfortable voting weather will take place from late morning through lunchtime right into the early evening hours. Lunchtime temperatures will be near 70°. If you're headed to the polls this afternoon you'll enjoy a partly sunny sky with temperatures in the lower 70s. After work, the weather is still quiet and comfortable with temperatures in the 60s through the closing of polls at 8 p.m.

Foggy start Wednesday followed by spring-like warmth

With moisture returning from the south Tuesday night, areas of fog Wednesday morning will be thicker and more widespread. Give yourself some extra time for the commute to work.

Any fog Wednesday morning should burn off by 10 a.m. After any morning fog, expect a partly sunny, breezy, and seasonably warm day with high temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 70s. Clouds will become more noticeable later in the day.

Periods of wet weather possible Thursday and Friday in Baltimore

After more than two weeks without rain across central and eastern Maryland, measurable rain is in the forecast for parts of Thursday and Friday.

Scattered rain showers will develop Thursday morning ending our weeks long dry stretch. The best chance for showers Thursday will be during the morning with more intermittent light showers possible for the rest of the day into the evening.

The Ravens game has the chance for a few showers, but the game doesn't look like a washout. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. against the Jaguars at M & T Bank Stadium. Temperatures should remain unseasonably mild, despite the chance of wet weather, throughout the game with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Steady to possibly heavy rain will develop Friday. The best chance of this happening would be for areas along and especially east of I-95. The Maryland and Delaware beaches look to receive the heaviest of this rain. Please check back to the forecast just incase this area of rain shifts west in future forecasts.

The weekend looks bright, brisk, and seasonably cool with highs in the 60s. Our weekend weather also looks rather blustery with winds gusting 20 to 30 mph both weekend days.