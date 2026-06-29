Bear caught on camera strolling in Howard County neighborhood

A bear was caught on camera in an Elkridge neighborhood in Howard County over the weekend, surprising some of its residents.

While bear sightings in Central Maryland aren't a brand new phenomenon, it still can be a shock for Marylanders in the Greater Baltimore region.

An expert with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said we're in the middle of a peak time for bear movement.

Why it's a peak time for bears

Albert Carr moved into his house near Ruxton Drive because he wanted some peace for his family and also some better access to greenery.

"I was looking a little bit away from the hustle and bustle of the city," Carr said.

But he didn't think a bear would be part of his new life in Elkridge.

WJZ showed him a video shared on social media of a bear casually strolling through the backyard of one of his neighbors.

"I was stunned, I couldn't believe it," Carr said. "I'm used to being worried about a loose dog, a cat...maybe a bad guy, but a bear took me by surprise."

Jonathan Trudeau, the Game Mammal Section Leader at DNR's Wildlife & Heritage Service, said bears move a lot early in the summer because it's the tail end of their breeding season.

"Typically in our summers, what we see for movement is very localized," Trudeau said. "Bears are in their established ranges, typically, and they're just trying to utilize whatever food resources are available."

Besides Howard County, Trudeau said there have been sightings in Baltimore County as well this year.

"It's primarily been one bear; it's a younger bear," Trudeau said. "We suspect it's a young male that's moving through the area trying to establish a new range. When bears get into unfamiliar areas, they kind of get a little confused. They move around, bound around, and this bear is just trying to find a new place to live."

How to keep bears from becoming a problem

While Trudeau said every Marylander should enjoy every bear sighting they get to witness, they should also respect the animal.

The biggest way to do that is to respect the bear's space.

People should leave bears alone and not try to find them. Doing so will help the bear get out of an area quicker, according to Trudeau.

There are also things you can do on your property.

"Look outside, see what sort of food attractions there may be," Trudeau said. "That's things like bird feeders, take those down. Keep your trash inside unless it's trash day. Even outdoor pet food, try to keep that to a minimum."

WJZ told Carr about DNR's advice and he plans to heed it.

"I'll get all my stuff put in right away, let the kids know," Carr said.

To report bear-related emergencies, you can call 410-260-8888.

You can also learn more about DNR's bear management here.