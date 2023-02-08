BARCS: Dog left to die in trashcan needed to have leg removed

BALTIMORE -- A dog that was rescued from a trash can in East Baltimore must go through life without one of its legs after having emergency surgery to save its life, according to staff at the Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter.

Officers found the dog near the intersection of East Monument Street and North Collington Avenue on Feb. 2, BARCS staff said.

It was severely matted, unable to move, and in excruciating pain, according to BARCs staff. She had been tossed in the trash can and left to die, BARCS staff said.

The dog, known as Celadon, had fur that was severely matted—to the point where it cut off circulation to her right hind paw, which caused it to become necrotic and fall off, BARCS staff said.

BARCs contacted an emergency Franky Fund partner and that party shaved down Celadon while she was under anesthesia, according to BARCS staff.

Her right leg, where her paw had fallen off, had to be amputated, BARCS staff said.

Celadon also had an infected and painful wound on her left hind leg, which was likely a byproduct of the severe matting, according to BARCS staff.

BARCS is seeking donations to its Franky Fund emergency donation fund https://www.barcs.org/urgent-care/. Those donations will go towards helping Celadon, BARCs staff said.

The Baltimore City Animal Abuse Unit has opened an investigation into the cruel treatment and disposal of Celadon, according to BARCS staff.

Anyone who has information on this incident should contact investigators at 410-396-9898.