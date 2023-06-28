BARCS animal shelter waives adoption fees, in urgent need of dog space

BALTIMORE -- In a bid to make space for dogs in need, the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) has waived its adoption fees for all dogs.

BARCS is an open-admission shelter that takes in every animal in need. The shelter said it has taken in 1,234 animals so far this month, and is consistently taking in more than 300 animals a week.

"This volume is higher than we've ever experienced and is more than BARCS is budgeted for," the shelter said Wednesday.

The shelter was in a similar situation around this time last month when it urgently needed kennel space.

"We know we sound like a broken record, but this is our reality: dogs in our shelter are at risk today if we don't get adopters in our doors," BARCS said in a post.

🚨OUT OF SPACE: BARCS is in a state of emergency. We have taken in 303 new animals in the past week and ended last night at negative 12 dog spaces. We’re going to be clear and keep this post short: Dogs in our shelter are at risk today. We are waiving fees immediately. pic.twitter.com/pIAnYsbHzs — BARCS Animal Shelter 🐾 (@BARCS_SHELTER) May 26, 2023

Fees are waived through Sunday, but the shelter is urging potential parents not to wait until the weekend to come in.

Those looking to foster, either long- or short-term, are also sought.

The shelter has dozens of healthy, happy and adoptable dogs that need homes, and they will be completely free to adopt immediately.

See the animals available for adoption here -- but there are more animals available in our shelter than on the website, so visit in person to see everyone who needs saving.

The shelter is at 2490 Giles Road in South Baltimore and is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.