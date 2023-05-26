BARCS animal shelter in urgent need of dog space, waives adoption fees

BALTIMORE -- In a bid to make space for dogs in need, the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) has waived its adoption fees for all dogs.

BARCS is an open-admission shelter that takes in every animal in need. The shelter said it has taken in 303 new animals in the past week and has 12 more dogs than it does spaces.

"We're going to be clear and keep this post short: Dogs in our shelter are at risk today. We are waiving fees immediately," BARCS said in a tweet.

The shelter has dozens of healthy, happy and adoptable dogs that need homes, and they will be completely free to adopt immediately. It's unclear how long the arrangement will last.

See the animals available for adoption here

The shelter is at 2490 Giles Road in South Baltimore and is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.