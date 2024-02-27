Watch CBS News
BARCS animal shelter to host fee-waived adoption event this weekend

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) is hoping to draw in new adopters with a fee-waived adoption event this weekend.

The event, which is sponsored by Patient First, will take place on March 1-3 during normal operating hours.  

BARCS is open from 2-6 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on weekends.  

Adopters should bring a valid photo ID and proof of current address.  Adopters should be at least 18 years of age.

Baltimore City residents are still responsible for the $10 pet license fee.  

For more information, you can visit the BARCS website. 

