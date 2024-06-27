Baltimore's Red Line project will feature light rail trains, not rapid buses

BALTIMORE - The future of Baltimore's Red Line will feature light rail trains rather than rapid buses, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

Moore told the Baltimore Banner that the rail line emerged as the best choice during outreach events that involved thousands of people in the Baltimore region.

He is expected to make the official announcement on Friday.

"This is a huge step forward and a continued commitment to the people of the state," Moore told the Banner.

Residents, businesses and commuters expressed a desire for rail over rapid bus.

"It just became very clear that this is the mode of transportation that we were going to select," Moore told the Banner.

The project's goal is to address a significant gap in east-west transit service from Bayview to Woodlawn, through downtown Baltimore.

The Maryland Transit Administration hopes this project will bridge a gap for residents and will provide easy access to work, school, and other resources.

The approval of this critical contract is another major step in our efforts to build the Baltimore Red Line," said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. "This is a much-needed project for our region and our team is committed to delivering it as quickly as possible."