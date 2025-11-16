Baltimore's "Paul Revere" says he was shoved by ICE agent

A Baltimore activist who alerts residents when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are near says he was shoved by an officer several times on Sunday morning, according to our media partner, The Baltimore Banner.

Clifford "Buzz" Grambo said he confronted immigration agents on a residential street in Southeast Baltimore when he was shoved by one of them.

According to reports by the Banner, Grambo, who is known as Baltimore's "Paul Revere," alerted the community when he learned that ICE agents were in the area, near East Fayette and North Conkling streets.

Video of the altercation with ICE

Grambo shared a video with The Banner and WJZ, showing him approaching a group of people in black bulletproof vests, which read "police," who were around the 3500 block of East Fayette Street, with several wearing facial coverings.

The video shows Grambo standing on the sidewalk, shouting "We don't want you here," and using expletives, while his wife filmed the video from a distance.

Then, an apparent ICE agent appeared to have confronted Grambo.

The Banner reports that Grambo told them the agent shoved him three or four times in the shoulder and chest. Another agent is seen in the video, appearing to push the agent away from Grambo.

An ICE media representative said the agency is looking into the incident, according to The Banner. Grambo said he also filed a police report.

You can watch the video here.

Who is Baltimore's "Paul Revere?"

Grambo, a 43-year-old disabled military veteran, is part of a loose network of Southeast Baltimore residents who warn other residents about the presence of ICE agents and organize spot protests near Baltimore's Patterson Park, according to The Banner.

Grambo rolls through the streets on his scooter, keeping an eye open for ICE vehicles, before calling out, "ICE is out. ICE is in the neighborhood."

"A modern-day Paul Revere," a resident said in a neighborhood Facebook page, according to The Banner.

Grambo is a former chief petty officer who served in the Navy for 20 years.