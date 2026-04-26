Baltimore's new OOPS Tag initiative is educating residents on proper recycling methods

You might want to double-check your recycling bins because the Baltimore Department of Public Works (DPW) launched and continues its OOPS Tag initiative.

The new initiative's goal is to reduce contamination and improve the city's recycling system, and help educate residents about how to properly recycle different materials.

Confusion about what can and cannot be recycled has prompted an increase in contamination, according to DPW.

The program began in February, and its goal is to help residents recycle correctly and keep contamination out of the recycling stream.

Recycling correctly can be easy

"I just put it in the bag every few weeks, and it goes away," said Baltimore resident Kyle Nass.

According to the Baltimore City Department of Public Works, confusion about what can and cannot be recycled has led to increased contamination in the City's recycling stream. It is why they started and continue their new OOPS Tag Recycling Initiative.

"Clean it, contain it, and curb it," said Mike Lucas, a division chief at the Bureau of Solid Waste at Baltimore DPW. "Put your recycling out, our crews come to collect, they do a visual inspection, and if it is contaminated, they will leave you an OOPS tag."

Each tag identifies the contamination issue and guides how to properly recycle.

"Your action after the opps tag is left, it is to clean the recycling. Take all of the trash out. Take all of the contamination out of the bin and place the bin back out for collection on your next collection day," Lucas said.

Why OOPS tags are needed

According to DPW, recycling contamination occurs when non-recyclable items are placed in recycling bins.

Common contaminants in Baltimore include:

Plastic bags and packaging film

Batteries

Tangling items such as hoses and wires

Textiles and clothing

Construction and demolition debris

Food residue on containers is also a major source of contamination.

When recyclables are not properly cleaned, materials such as paper and cardboard can be ruined and sent to disposal instead of being reused.

The new citywide OPPs tag program is designed to reduce contamination in recycling bins, improve recycling efficiency, and strengthen Baltimore's environmental sustainability efforts, which is something residents in Baltimore hope will continue.

"Yeah, we need more of that," said Sadid Khan, a five-year Baltimore resident. "I'd like more information."

"I try to do it the best I can, whenever I can," Nass said.

What residents can recycle curbside

DPW reminds residents that acceptable curbside recycling items include:

Clean paper and cardboard

Metal cans

Plastic bottles and containers

Glass bottles and jars

What Residents Can Expect

For materials that are not acceptable at the curb, check out your closest Residential Recycling Center. DPW accepts a variety of materials at the Recycling Centers including mattresses, textiles, electronics, food scraps and more. For more information, you can visit this website.

If you are unsure if an item is recyclable, visit DPW's Recycle Right Tool here.