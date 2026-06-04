Baltimore City Inspector General's report finds concerns at a DOT facility

The Baltimore City Inspector General released a new report about one of the city's Department of Transportation (DOT) facilities after complaints of unsafe work conditions.

During a visit to the site in February, the city's watchdog learned that the building had been under a fire watch by the Baltimore Fire Department since 2024, due to sprinklers and fire alarm systems being inoperable.

The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) noted that the facility was placed under a Level II fire watch, which requires hourly walkthroughs of the building by assigned personnel, who send daily reports to the fire department.

The OIG followed up this week and found an "out of order" sign still posted on the door.

Report: DOT working to make repairs

The DOT says the concerns are valid and are working on the repairs.

The OIG report says DOT obtained a contractor's services with a purchase order for about $166,000. While the "out of service" sign was still on the door, the DOT facility added an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED), added a compressor to the sprinkler line, and serviced the fire extinguishers.

Employees told the OIG that employees confirmed that hourly checks are being conducted under the Level II fire watch guidance.

Insulation was also found hanging and wrapped around the sprinkler.

The DOT facility houses signs and markings, special events, and facility maintenance divisions, according to the report. The workers assigned to the facility replace city street signs, fabricate street signs, and mark the city's streets and crosswalks.

While many employees assigned to the facility are in and out, several spend their entire shifts within the building.