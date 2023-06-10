Baltimore's HONfest kicks off with crafts, cuisine, and controversy

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore tradition known as the HONfest returned to the city on Saturday.

The two-day festival celebrates the "historic working women of Baltimore."

It brings together multiple local vendors selling crafts and food. Festival-goers can enjoy music and, of course, Baltimore's "Best Hon" contest.

This year was not without controversy, however, after Planned Parenthood's vendor application was initially denied by festival organizers.

The festival explained in a statement that it was merely abiding by its rules on prohibiting "political, religious, and hot topic" issues when it comes to vendors.

Planned Parenthood fell under that ruling, the festival said.

After outrage and talks of a boycott, HONfest organizers apologized and formally invited Planned Parenthood to the festival, but the nonprofit organization formally declined.

The festival is slated to take place between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday and between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.