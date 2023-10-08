Baltimore's Civic Works volunteers beautify the city, distribute food to residents

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of volunteers turned out for the Civic Works twenty-first annual Ricky Myers Day of Service on Saturday.

Their goal was to come together to make a real impact on Baltimore's neighborhoods.

Inside of the old firehouse at 1749 Gorsuch Avenue they're developing a new meaning to serving others.

Each year, hundreds of volunteers join Civic Works to give back to Baltimore on Ricky Myers Day of Service. The activity takes place at 10 project sites.

Harper Czumak-Daugherty, the Food Distribution and Outreach Supervisor at Civic Works, has been working and volunteering for Civic Works for quite some time. Czumak-Daugherty said the day is about meeting community members where they reside.

"Once a month, seniors get foaming hand soap as well as hand sanitizer, which during the pandemic, obviously, they really appreciated, but it's something that is still in need," Czumak-Daugherty said.

Since 2003, Civic Works has seen 6,000 volunteers come together every year to make a positive impact—and honor the tragic passing of former staff member Ricky Myers.

"Ricky Myer's life was about service and giving back and this I think is the epitome of that," Mark Washington of the Coldstream Homestead Montebello Community Corporation said.

"They are helping to meet a need and addressing that need and meeting that need of something that I think lifts the spirits of everyone, not only those who are in need but those who are also giving."

Some volunteer activities include cleaning parks, beautifying vacant lots, and working at Real Food Farm to help address food insecurity.

"To have the farm not only pack food and distribute it throughout the city but also to put within some of those boxes little notes of encouragement to lift the spirits. I think it's something that is special in and of itself," said Washington.