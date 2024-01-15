Baltimore's annual MLK Jr. Day Parade canceled due to inclement weather

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade has been canceled due to inclement weather, the mayor's office said Monday.

🚨MLK DAY PARADE UPDATE🚨



Sadly, we have to cancel today’s parade due to the overnight winter weather.



Snow accumulation & freezing temps across Baltimore mean that we’re making this difficult decision out of an abundance of caution for attendees’ safety. pic.twitter.com/eN42nES6nZ — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) January 15, 2024

"The parade, which was scheduled to begin at noon (12:00 p.m.), is being impacted by winter weather, which caused snow accumulation and freezing temperatures throughout Baltimore overnight," the mayor's office said.

The City of Baltimore and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and Arts are looking at options for rescheduling the parade for a later date, according to the mayor's office.

The WJZ First Alert Weather team is continuing to monitor conditions, as snow is expected to return Monday afternoon.

