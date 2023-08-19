Baltimore's annual Back-to-School Rally nets thousands of participants

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott and other city officials participated in the annual Back-to-School Rally on Saturday.

The Back-to-School Rally was held in collaboration with the Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success, according to city officials.

The annual event attracted over 2,000 people, Scott said on his social media account.

Today, over 2,000 of Baltimore’s youth came out to get equipped with the tools and resources they need to have a successful academic year.



Baltimore’s young people are eager to get back to school, ready to learn, and to pursue their dreams. pic.twitter.com/SCtnN7xbsl — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) August 20, 2023

Event ttendees were able to participate in a range of activities and obtain free school supplies, entertainment, information booths, workshops, and health and wellness activities, according to city officials.