Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore's annual Back-to-School Rally nets thousands of participants

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore's annual Back-to-School Rally nets thousands of participants
Baltimore's annual Back-to-School Rally nets thousands of participants 00:21

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott and other city officials participated in the annual Back-to-School Rally on Saturday.

The Back-to-School Rally was held in collaboration with the Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success, according to city officials. 

The annual event attracted over 2,000 people, Scott said on his social media account.

Event ttendees were able to participate in a range of activities and obtain free school supplies, entertainment, information booths, workshops, and health and wellness activities, according to city officials. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 11:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.