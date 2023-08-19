Baltimore's annual Back-to-School Rally nets thousands of participants
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott and other city officials participated in the annual Back-to-School Rally on Saturday.
The Back-to-School Rally was held in collaboration with the Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success, according to city officials.
The annual event attracted over 2,000 people, Scott said on his social media account.
Event ttendees were able to participate in a range of activities and obtain free school supplies, entertainment, information booths, workshops, and health and wellness activities, according to city officials.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.