Baltimoreans asked to weigh in on DPW's 10-year solid waste management plan

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Department of Public Works is looking for community input on its 10-year Solid Waste Management Plan.

The State of Maryland requires Baltimore City to maintain a solid waste plan that covers the next 10 years. The DPW's plan has to be approved the Maryland Department of the Environment and adopted by the city. The current plan was adopted by the city in Dec. 2013.

The DPW said in a statement its plan "identifies the goals for managing the City's solid waste stream, assesses the existing solid waste collection systems (public and private), current and future disposal capacity needs, and the ways in which reuse, recycling, and composting from residential, institutional, and commercial sources are to be implemented."

Between February and April 2023, the agency will host three virtual public meetings and two in-person town halls in which drafts of the plan will be presented at varying stages of completion.

The drafts will be made available for a two-week public comment period before each meeting.

Below are the meetings, as provided by the DPW:

DATE: TIME: DESCRIPTION: 2/22/2023 6:00-7:30 pm 60% Draft Public Review Meeting- virtual 3/13/2023 2:00-3:30 pm 90% Draft Public Review Meeting- virtual 3/27/2023 6:00-7:30 pm 99% Draft Public Review Meeting- virtual 4/10/2023 TBD Final Draft Public Meeting 1- in person 4/24/2023 TBD Final Draft Public Meeting 2- in person

The agency said environmental advocates; representatives from city businesses, schools, and hospitals; and those who live and work in the are invited to weigh in along with Baltimore residents.