Baltimore youth programs to receive millions in investments

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Children & Youth Fund is offering grant opportunities of up to $4 million dollars to grassroots nonprofits in Charm City's community.

Over the past five years, the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund has awarded more than $18.8 million to more than 200 of the city's organizations.

The grantees include Mentoring Male Teens in the Hood, which has been investing in boys and building strong men in Baltimore for more than 25 years.

"They have an alternative to drug dealing getting involved with guns being disrespectful hanging with the wrong crowd," said Cameron Miles, the director and founder of Mentoring Male Teens in the Hood.

The mentoring program has reached more than 3,000 young men, inspiring them to succeed in school and in life.

"I was young and doing dumb stuff in school," student Kamauri Zubar said. "I wanted to be the class clown and do things that wasn't right around that age. This program definitely helped me a lot."

This is just one of many programs in Baltimore City working to make an impact.

The Baltimore Children & Youth Fund encourages organizations to apply for its 2023 Grassroots Fund by April 10.