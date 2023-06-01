Baltimore woman killed, 3 hospitalized in head-on Hanover crash; impaired driving suspected

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman was killed and three people were hospitalized in a head-on crash overnight in Hanover, Maryland State Police said.

Police said impaired driving might have been a factor in the crash, which happened around 2:45 a.m. on Maryland Route 295 at Arundel Mills Boulevard.

Investigators believe 33-year-old Brittany Sherlock was driving an SUV north in the southbound lanes of Md. 295 when she crashed head-on into another SUV driven by 62-year-old Marien Haider. Both women are from Baltimore, police said.

Haider was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the car with her, a 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, were taken to Shock Trauma, as was Sherlock.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Route 295 was closed for three hours after the crash, police said.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, which is ongoing.