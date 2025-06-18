Baltimore residents frustrated with weeds covering sidewalks, fire hydrant

Residents on Baltimore's Pascal Avenue are frustrated that trees, brush, and shrubs are taking over part of their neighborhood.

"We've had cars that have gotten bugs, trails of bugs from out of the brush into their cars," said resident Michelle Martin. "There are thorns, so if you step out, you might get scratched."

Residents on Baltimore's Pascal Avenue are frustrated that trees, brush, and shrubs are taking over part of their neighborhood. CBS News Baltimore

This has become the reality for residents of Pascal Avenue in Baltimore City.

"If there was an actual fire, we didn't know where the fire hydrant was because it's completely covered with brush," Martin said.

No response from the city

Martin says when she moved to the neighborhood eight years ago, she used to walk the sidewalks all the time, but over the last three years, the sidewalk has become overgrown with shrubs.

She says several calls to the city to maintain it have gone largely unanswered.

"Last year, I made three calls, and only one of them got a service request," Martin said. "When I called to check on them, they told me they only saw one in the system and that it probably wouldn't be handled this year."

Rodent infestation fuels frustration

Now, following a rodent infestation, she and her neighbors have had enough and took their frustrations to City Councilwoman Phylicia Porter.

In a statement to WJZ, Porter says she is aware of these concerns, writing in part, "My staff informed her that there is no sidewalk on the street abutting West Bay Park. Additionally, staff informed her in the June 12, 2025, 4:48 PM email that Forestry, under City Recreation and Parks, had been notified and that our office is tracking the issue for resolution."

Hoping for a solution

Martin says she is hopeful Councilwoman Porter will bring them a long-awaited solution, but she is frustrated that it had to come to this.

"I don't think this is a big issue, I think it's something that could easily be taken care of. I don't think we have to, as a taxpayer, that I have to call a councilman and a state senator to get someone to respond and get an answer to get this taken care of, but that's what I've had to do," said Martin.

Martin told WJZ that an inspector came out Wednesday, and he, too, denied that a sidewalk was ever present there, which Martin says is not true.

She said the inspector told neighbors they are working to have this addressed by the end of the summer.