Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore-Washington Parkway Crash Kills One, Injures Three

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The U.S Park Police say and adult male was killed and three others were injured during an overnight crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County.

Officers were called the scene of the three car accident just before 11p.m. Saturday night.   The collision took place on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Route 32, the Patuxent Fairway.

An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three other victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into what caused the crash is still ongoing and the roadway was reopened after being closed for over an hour.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 6, 2023 / 11:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.