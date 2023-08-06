Baltimore-Washington Parkway Crash Kills One, Injures Three

BALTIMORE -- The U.S Park Police say and adult male was killed and three others were injured during an overnight crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County.

Officers were called the scene of the three car accident just before 11p.m. Saturday night. The collision took place on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Route 32, the Patuxent Fairway.

An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three other victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into what caused the crash is still ongoing and the roadway was reopened after being closed for over an hour.