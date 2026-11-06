Baltimore to host 2026 Veterans Day Parade this weekend. Here's the route and road closures.

Baltimore will honor the nation's heroes with its annual Veterans Day Parade this weekend.

The parade will also bring street closures and parking restrictions along the route.

Whether you're attending or just getting around, here's what to know.

When does the Baltimore Veterans Day Parade start and end?

The parade will be held this Saturday, Nov. 7 -- ahead of the Veterans Day holiday on Tuesday.

It starts at noon and lasts two-and-a-half hours, ending around 2:30 p.m.

The street closures, listed below, start as early as 6 a.m.

There will also be a health and resource fair, with fresh produce giveaways, blood pressure screenings and other wellness services, from noon to 3 p.m.

Baltimore Veterans Day Parade route for 2026

The roughly .7-mile route stretches from the Washington Monument to War Memorial Plaza.

It steps off at the intersection of Charles and Centre streets before heading south to E. Lexington Street.

It turns left onto Guilford Avenue, then right onto E. Saratoga Street and right onto Holliday Street.

It then ends along E. Lexington Street at Gay Street near the plaza.

Street closures for Baltimore Veterans Day Parade

The Baltimore Department of Transportation says the following streets will be closed Saturday. Most shut down around 9 a.m., unless noted otherwise.

Mt. Vernon Place from Cathedral to St. Paul streets (closure starts at 6:00 a.m.)

Charles Street from Lombard to Madison streets

Centre Street from Park Avenue to St. Paul Street

Lexington Street from Charles to Gay streets

Guilford Avenue from Pleasant to Saratoga streets

Saratoga Street from Guilford Avenue to Gay Street

Holliday Street from Saratoga to Lexington streets (closure starts at 6:00 a.m.)

Hamilton Street from St. Paul to Charles streets

How to watch the Baltimore Veterans Day Parade

CBS News Baltimore is a proud media partner for this year's parade. It will be streamed live online here, or wherever you find the CBS News app.

The parade will feature marching bands, honor guards, ROTC programs and military units all honoring veterans and service members. The accompanying health and resource fair will also feature entertainment, food trucks and family activities.

"More than a celebration, this event is an opportunity to build connections, strengthen community, and ensure veterans and military families feel seen, valued, and supported," the event's website reads. "Join us as we honor those who have served and bring our community together in recognition of their contributions and sacrifices."