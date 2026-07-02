What are Baltimore unions doing to protect workers during this heat wave?

Preparing for the heat is top of mind for Baltimore worker unions, including the city's firefighters and port workers.

The unions are asking members to take more breaks, monitor themselves for signs of heat illnesses, and drink extra water.

"We have to look out for each other," said Matthew Coster, the Baltimore City Firefighters Local 734 President. "Someone that's going to push themselves to the limit, you have to make sure that they, you know, take as many breaks as they can."

Efforts to keep firefighters safe

With a Code Red in place and the heat index well above 105 degrees, the heat is taking its toll on everyone, but especially first responders and people who must work outside.

The Baltimore City fire union says there has been an uptick in EMS calls this week, and more firefighters are being dispatched to scenes to make sure they can rotate.

"We try to get our incident commanders, if we have a fire, to call for extra manpower during heat waves like this because it is physically demanding for our members to be on the scene," Coster said.

The union is also asking neighbors to call 911 in a true emergency, so its members are not going into the heat unnecessarily.

Baltimore City Fire told WJZ it responded to six heat-related EMS calls on Wednesday. It is also working with the Maryland Transit Administration to stage four buses across the city to serve as mobile cooling units if needed at a fire scene.

The fire department stated, "Our Heat and Hydration Plan includes enhanced measures such as ensuring every suppression company has continuous access to cold drinking water, equipping every EMS Supervisor with coolers stocked with bottled water and Liquid I.V. electrolyte hydration packets, deploying Mobile Hydration Units 414 and 415 to distribute water at extended incidents and planned events, broadcasting department-wide heat safety reminders several times throughout the day, postponing non-essential outdoor activities during the extreme heat, authorizing approved t-shirts, and reinforcing rehabilitation practices that emphasize hydration, cooling, and appropriate work/rest cycles."

Port workers are feeling the extreme heat

For port workers, there is no relief from the beating sun or intense humidity. They are trying to take breaks, stay hydrated, and even work shorter shifts if needed.

"This is the toughest time of the year for the men and women of the ILA. I mean, it can be only asphalt with no shade, it can be upward of 130 plus degrees," said Scott Cowan, the president of International Longshoremen's Association Local 333. "Some of the folks on our break bulk vessels have cooling vests that they provided to the crane operators and the people that are up in the glass cabs with no air conditioning, and they have been using a lot more bottled water."

The union also said there was a water main break on Broening Highway on Wednesday, which turned off water in the terminal for a period of time.

Safety measures for Baltimore DPW workers

Baltimore City's Department of Public Works (DPW) is also taking extra precautions two years after Ronald Silver II died from heat illness while on the job.

DPW employees are required to take breaks every hour, and trucks are stocked with extra Gatorade and water. The city also checked to make sure air conditioning is working in all trucks and facilities.

Tips to avoid heat-related sickness

Avoid spending time outside when the heat is unbearable, and if you are outside, monitor your symptoms. Swelling, dehydration and sweating can be early signs of heat illness.

If you are experiencing extreme sweating or disorientation, as well as not being able to use fine motor skills, go to the doctor immediately.

So far this year, there have been four reported heat related deaths in the state – after 36 last year.

The best ways to cool down include taking a cold shower, drinking water and sports drinks and even putting a cold towel around your neck.