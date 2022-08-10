Baltimore to host storm recovery assistance event Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City announced it will host a storm recovery assistance event Wednesday afternoon after severe weather last week damaged property and left thousands without power.

Staff from several city and state agencies will be able to help provide insurance claim support, flood management information, emergency management expertise, and food distribution information, the city said.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 2500 E. Northern Parkway in Baltimore.

The Storm Recovery Assistance Event will provide assistance to residents impacted by extreme weather that caused widespread power outages, downed trees, and damaged property throughout Northeast Baltimore.

Felled trees damaged property and left many without power, particularly in Northeast Baltimore, after severe storms blew through last Thursday evening.

"The severe weather last week caused significant damage to our communities and we are actively working to address its impact," Mayor Brandon Scott said. "I've toured the area and have witnessed firsthand the harm that this storm inflicted on our communities. However, Baltimore is all about coming together and supporting our neighbors in their time of need.

"I want to thank our partners for helping set up this Storm Recovery Assistance Event," the mayor continued. "Together we will ensure that our communities are able to bounce back stronger than ever."

The mayor's office said it plans on canvassing the community before and during the event to encourage residents to come out and receive support.