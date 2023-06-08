Baltimore to host CIAA basketball tournaments through 2026: 'Tournament belongs in Charm City'

BALTIMORE - The CIAA basketball tournaments will remain in Baltimore for at least the next three years.

The City and the CIAA announced an extension that would keep the week-long events in Charm City through 2026.

The CIAA is the nation's oldest historically Black athletic conference. Aside from the men's and women's basketball tournaments, the CIAA tournament brings thousands of people to Baltimore for parties and fan-friendly festivities.

The basketball tournament moved to Baltimore in 2022 after years spent in Charlotte, North Carolina. The games are played at the CFG Bank Arena in downtown Baltimore.

"We are proud that the CIAA Tournament will call Baltimore home for the next three years," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said. "The tournament belongs in Charm City, and this report proves it. In order for this to be Maryland's decade, it needs to be Baltimore's time. Each year, this tournament is our opportunity to showcase what our state has to offer, bring people to Maryland, and drive economic growth."

"The CIAA has embraced the "Charm City" as our tournament home over the past two years. Each year, we have attracted new fans with a focus to increase attendance to our championship basketball games, Fan Fest, and other ancillary CIAA events," said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. "Baltimore is a cultural destination that aligns perfectly for our alumni and fans in February, one of my favorite months to celebrate sports and culture. We are proud to partner with Visit Baltimore and the entire community to harness the legacy of the CIAA while creating new memories to make a lasting impact that we can see, feel and celebrate. We look forward to another exciting CIAA Basketball Tournament in 2024 and extending through 2026."

In 2023, the tournament had approximately 38,450 fans in attendance over the 22 basketball games, according to a press release.

Baltimore officials said the the CIAA Tournament generated a total economic impact of $29.6 million, which supported 1,504 part-time and full-time jobs and generated $2.5 million in state and local taxes.

"As a city with deep roots in the sport of basketball, it is so fitting for the world-class CIAA Tournament to stay right here in Baltimore. This has been an incredible opportunity to highlight some of the best HBCUs in the country that we have here in the State of Maryland: Morgan State University, Coppin State University, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and of course our CIAA member institution Bowie State University," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. "For the past two years, the tournament has been nothing short of a slam dunk for our residents, our budding small business community, our die-hard basketball fans and all spectators and visitors alike. We look forward to making the games bigger and better in the coming years, while showcase the best of Baltimore."

Throughout the tournament planning process, the Baltimore Sports Tourism Development Council engaged 118 minority-owned businesses to be a part of the tournament which had a direct economic benefit of $1,249,028 to those businesses.