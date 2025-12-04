Heating system at Baltimore Youth Detention Center under repair as temperatures plummet

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (MDPSCS) says it is fixing a heating system issue in the Youth Detention Center in Baltimore City.

The state submitted an emergency declaration to make the system repairs as quickly as possible in one of the male housing units.

"We can say with certainty, though, that current indoor temperatures are not dangerous and at no point have any youths in our custody experienced medical issues related to the colder temperatures," MDPSCS said in a statement.

Additional blankets and warm clothes were provided to those in the state's custody, and portable electric heaters were placed in the impacted units.

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender says it is "raising alarms" because of this issue, which it says is leaving more than 60 children extremely cold and at risk. It says the heat isn't working in most living areas, the gym, and the school, with temperatures ranging between 55 to 60 degrees.

"This is not the first time YDC has failed to meet basic standards of care," Public Defender Natasha Dartigue stated. "The State has taken these children from their families and assumed responsibility for their welfare. The responsibility includes keeping them warm, keeping them safe, and keeping them healthy. The State is not meeting this responsibility."

MDPSCS says it is working to obtain additional heaters for the school, where the temperature has to stay above 68 degrees. Classes were cancelled on Thursday because the temperature dipped below this Wednesday evening.

The Youth Detention Center houses juveniles charged as adults and awaiting trial.

Staying safe in the cold

The Baltimore City Mayor's Office of Homeless Services has declared a "Code Purple" winter shelter activation, meaning shelters are open through Monday morning.

Doctor Chava Hobbs is the chief of the emergency department at Carroll Hospital. She recommends staying inside and out of the wind and making sure your heat is on.

"I would say [60-] 65 degrees is probably even okay to keep your house, but the important thing is just staying warm. Wear lots of layers, wrap your blankets around you, and stay indoors because part of the risk of the cold weather is the wind chill," Dr. Hobbs said.

Dr. Hobbs says it's important to keep an eye out for signs of frostbite, like losing feeling in your fingers or toes. She also says watch out for shivering, confusion, and slurred speech, which are all signs of hypothermia. To avoid this, layer up and try to avoid being outside.

Friday commute prep

The State Highway Administration says it began pretreating roads on Thursday. It also says crews are on standby for the morning rush.

SHA says neighbors can track where MDOT crews are working via the S.T.O.R.M. vehicle counter.