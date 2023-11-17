Baltimore teenager arrested for allegedly using stolen SUV to ram Anne Arundel police vehicle

BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in Anne Arundel County for allegedly ramming the stolen SUV he was driving into a police vehicle with a detective inside it.

The teenager was behind the wheel of a white 2023 Volkswagen Taos that had been reported stolen out of Montgomery County, Maryland, when the incident occurrred, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

He and his passenger, 20-year-old Nicholas Battle of Glen Burnie, attracted the attention of detectives assigned to Anne Arundel County's Criminal Investigation Division Auto Theft Task Force as they were traveling through Glen Burnie.

The task force members were patrolling the area near the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center as part of an initiative to curtail incidences of motor vehicle theft in Anne Arundel County, according to authorities.

That's when they noticed the stolen Volkswagen Taos, police said.

The task force members allegedly tried and failed to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle when it was near the intersection of Elvaton Road and Tall Pines Court, according to authorities.

The teenage driver "accelerated quickly in reverse toward the detective's police vehicle," ramming it, police said.

The teen drove off and was pursued by other officers until he stopped the vehicle. After that, both he and Battle attempted to run away from the officers, according to authorities.

Task force members were finally able to apprehend them in the 1000 block of Upton Road, police said.

The teen driver was found to be in possession of a key fob for the stolen Volkswagen Taos and Battle was found to be in possession of a key fob for a stolen 2019 Nissan Altima, according to authorities.

Detectives found the Nissan Altima on Tall Pines Court.

The teenager and Battle now face charges in connection with motor vehicle theft and assault on a police officer, according to authorities.