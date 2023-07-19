Baltimore teen with heart condition helps manage Orioles through Make-a-Wish

BALTIMORE - Luke Brockway loves baseball. He used to play the game.

However, a heart condition now keeps him from being on the field as a player.

Brockway, 17, remains involved, helping manage his high school team.

On Tuesday, he is helping manage the Orioles.

A heart condition can’t keep Luke Brockway away from game he loves. The 17-year-old helps manage his high school baseball team and tonight he gets the chance on the big league level. @MarkWJZ has more on the #Orioles assistant manager of the day #Birdland @wjz pic.twitter.com/BMHVVjbFpT — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) July 18, 2023

That's quite a promotion.

Brockway was a special guest at Orioles' Manager Brandon Hyde's pre-game press conference.

He is a student at Mount Saint Joseph High School. Three years ago, he was diagnosed with Hypertropic Cardial Myopathy.

At the manager's side and through the Make-a-Wish Foundation, he is serving as Hyde's assistant for the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"It's hard to speak because of how excited I am," Brockway said. "It means a lot, especially because I'm not able to play baseball anymore because of my condition. What I ended up doing is being manager. I manage my high school team, and my travel team, so I just love seeing the other side of the baseball field."

Brockway met Orioles' players on the field during batting practice, including his favorite Oriole, Adley Rutschman.

Brockway knows the game and was asked how he'd handle the Orioles' relievers.

Brockway: "The bullpen?"

Hyde: Let me know.

Brockway: In the later innings, we got Felix (Bautista) and (Yennier) Cano, and you said Danny (Coloumbe), he's ready?"

Hyde: "Coulombe? Yes, he'll be ready."

Hyde said Brockway's presence adds perspective to what he and the Orioles do on a nightly basis.

Brockway, the new assistant gave his approval to the Orioles' batting line-up.

"I think it's pretty solid considering there's a right-handed pitcher for the Dodgers," Brockway said.

"He approved and I feel more confident going into the game now," Hyde said.

The Orioles lost to the Dodgers Monday, but if they win Tuesday, Hyde said he'd like to have Brockway back to keep the good luck going.

Brockway is headed into his senior year at Mount Saint Joseph's and wants to study physical therapy in college.