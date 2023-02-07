Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performing to 'Black Panther' this weekend

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is bringing T'Challa and "Black Panther" to life in Baltimore this weekend.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, through the music of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, you can relive the excitement of T'Challa becoming king and battling Killmonger all while the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performs Ludwig Göransson's Oscar® and Grammy®-winning score live to picture.

In 2018, Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" quickly became a global sensation and cultural phenomenon, showing a new dimension of what superhero films could be.

Rolling Stone raved, "The film lights up the screen with a full-throttle blast of action and fun. That's to be expected. But what sneaks up and floors you is the film's racial conscience and profound, astonishing beauty."

The show will be at 8 p.m. at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall on Thursday, Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb. 10. The Feb. 11 show will be at Music Center at Strathmore.

