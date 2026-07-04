Baltimore Symphony Orchestra cancels Star-Spangled 250! due to severe thunderstorm watch

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra cancelled its Star-Spangled 250! concert and fireworks show on Saturday evening due to a severe thunderstorm watch.

According to the BSO's communications team, ticket purchasers may either exchange their tickets for another summer performance or receive credit towards a future concert. Patrons may also donate their tickets back to the BSO to provide critical operational support.

The value of the tickets, along with any pre-purchased parking costs, has been placed back on buyers' BSO accounts.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and we are sorry to miss sharing in a second evening of music and community together in celebration of the holiday and Maryland 250," the BSO wrote in an announcement posted to their website. "All tickets will automatically be converted to an account credit. We appreciate your continued support and invite you to use this credit for one of our upcoming BSO events."

The entire Baltimore metro and much of Maryland is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m.

Scattered thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 75 mph, heavy rain, and lightning are forecasted Saturday evening.

Stay up to date on the latest forecast with WJZ's First Alert Weather team.