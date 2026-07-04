A Hot and Stormy Fourth of July for Maryland with record heat

As the Heat Wanes - additional First Alert Weather Days have been issued for severe storms over the next few days. The First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for strong thunderstorms today through Tuesday.

Strong storms bring relief from the historic heat wave

After multiple days with temperatures in the 100s and heat indices above 110 degrees - a break of the heat wave will finally come on Sunday with increasing chances of stormy weather. Sunday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day with highs on Sunday with strong storms bringing the risk of damaging winds and temperatures reaching into the lower 90s. More storm chances will continue into the early week.

A stormy and wetter weather pattern moving in

First Alert Weather Days will continue this week for Monday and Tuesday as strong storms threaten our area with damaging winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will hold in the lower 90s to upper 80s with cooler temperatures where heavy storms set up. Rainfall rates could be locally intense bringing the risk of urban flooding in some of the stronger storms.

Conditions will settle down by midweek with mostly sunny conditions and milder temperatures in the upper 80s. Storm chances return for the late week.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the risk of severe weather through the weekend. Check back here for additional updates.