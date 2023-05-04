Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announces summer schedule

BALTIMORE - If you're looking for a way to make live music a part of your summer plans, you are in luck.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra released its summer schedule.

You can expect a wide variety of performances.

Here are some of them-- The return of the Star-Spangled Spectacular, Music for Maryland Tour, and the Films with Orchestra series.

The summer schedule will end with a special appreciation concert led by new music director Jonathon Heyward.

Each year, the BSO performs for more than 275,000 people throughout the state.

You can find the rest of the summer schedule here.