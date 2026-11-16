Baltimore Symphony Orchestra conductor Marin Alsop nominated for 2027 Grammy Award

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) conductor Marin Alsop has been nominated for a 2027 Grammy Award, the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences announced on Monday.

Alsop's nomination for Best Orchestral Performance is for a recording of composer Anna Clyne's "Color Field." Alsop, the BSO's former Music Director Laureate, conducted the Grammy-nominated performance.

"This national recognition is exciting for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and another reason to celebrate the city's vibrant arts and music community," said Sara Warfield, a spokesperson for the BSO. Warfield said that if Alsop wins the Grammy, BSO will also be recognized as a statuette winner.

According to the Maryland State Archive, the BSO won its first Grammy in 1990, followed by two more in 1994.

"Color Field," composed by Anna Clyne, was inspired by Mark Rothko's "Orange, Red, Yellow" art series from 1961, the artist told the classical music publisher Boosey & Hawkes. Clyne herself was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2015 for Best Contemporary Classical Composition for the title "Prince Of Clouds."

Speaking about her work "Color Field," Clyne said, "Whilst creating music that evokes colors, I explored synesthesia, a perceptual phenomenon whereby a person can hear sound, pitch or tonal centers and then correlate them to specific colors, and vice versa. In the case of composer Scriabin, he associated specific pitches with specific colors, which I have adopted as tonal centers for the three movements of this piece: Yellow = D, Red = C, and Orange = G," Clyne said.