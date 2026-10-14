Jury deliberations begin in 2022 rowhome fire that killed 3 Baltimore firefighters

The fate of James Barnett, a man on trial in a 2022 fire that killed three Baltimore firefighters, now lies in the hands of the jury.

Barnett is accused of setting a Stricker Street rowhome on fire back in January 2022, resulting in the deaths of Baltimore Fire Lieutenants Kelsey Sadler and Paul Butrim and Firefighter/EMT Kenny Lacayo.

Lawyers for both sides presented their closing arguments Wednesday, before the jury began deliberating.

The judge emphasized to jurors they are only looking at three charges against Barnett: Second-degree arson, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment. On Tuesday, the judge dropped three counts of second-degree murder in the case.

Prosecutors say "there is no doubt"

Prosecutors with the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office began closing arguments Wednesday, reviewing what they said are the facts of the case.

They said Barnett created at least four flashes of flames, setting fire to a dilapidated home on Stricker Street, and walked away after being in the house for about eight minutes.

Assistant State's Attorney Matthew Galey said four cameras captured Barnett the night before the Jan. 24, 2022 fire. Galey said the fire started in the exact location where Barnett created those flashes.

"There is no doubt that what he did inside caused the fire," Galey said in court, going on to say, "We don't just have the evidence, we have the statements of the defendant."

Galey also said Barnett made conflicting statements in his interview with police.

In a video recording, you can hear Barnett saying a picture of the person of interest is not him but looks like a younger version of him. He also says he may have worn the jacket that appears in the picture.

Defense argues Barnett is "completely innocent"

Barnett's defense attorney Jason Rodriguez argued there's no evidence to support the charges against his client.

"We're being disingenuous when Barnett said, 'I was there,'" Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said Barnett was referring to being at the rowhome a month or so prior, not the night before.

"James Barnett is completely innocent of all the charges before you," he added.

Rodriguez also claimed the person of interest that detectives identified appears to be younger than Barnett. He said it's hard to get a good look at the person's face, arguing it's hard to prove that it's Barnett.

Barnett did not testify during the trial.