Man, 35, wounded in West Baltimore shooting, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in West Baltimore, authorities said.

About 5:20 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of West Baltimore Street, where they found the man shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately clear Friday.

No information about a possible suspect or motive was released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 9:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

