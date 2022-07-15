Man, 35, wounded in West Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in West Baltimore, authorities said.

About 5:20 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of West Baltimore Street, where they found the man shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately clear Friday.

No information about a possible suspect or motive was released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.