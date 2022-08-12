Man, 33, killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 33-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a shooting in northeast Baltimore, authorities said.

About 1:14 p.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting behind a home in the 4200 block of Parkside Drive, Baltimore Police said. When they arrived, they found the victim shot multiple times.

The 33-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.