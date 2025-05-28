Baltimore City schools hire consulting firm to help with search for new CEO

Baltimore City Public Schools has selected a firm to assist in finding the next CEO for the district.

Alma Advisory Group, a Chicago-based consulting firm, will help the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners in their search. The firm will evaluate top candidates using a description of qualities outlined by the Board and district stakeholders, as well as ensuring community engagement is woven into each phase of the search process.

"This next superintendent is going to represent a generational change for our district," Baltimore City Schools Board Chair Robert Salley said. "We recognized that we need a firm to help make sure that we have top-ranked candidates."

Salley said the board wanted a firm that meets the goals of the board, which includes a transparent search.

"As we move through the various stages of the search, folks want to know a little bit more information about how the search is progressing, what we are learning in the search, where they can find more information, and how they can get involved," Salley said.

Salley said the board is looking for a smooth transition from one leader to the next, as a successor to Dr. Sonja Santelises.

"We're looking for a leader who can pick up that baton to help us to continue to think and shape about all those things we know families really care about," Salley said.

The new CEO is expected to begin on July 1, 2026.

City Schools contract with Alma Advisory Group

The Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners approved the contract with Alma Advisory Group on Tuesday. The estimated two-year contract is $107,926.

The firm will develop a recruitment strategy, refine the job description, assess market competitiveness, and identify candidates who meet the desired qualifications.

City Schools also expect Alma to work closely with the Board to ensure a strong and diverse candidate pool, provide regular updates, conduct initial screenings and interviews, support finalist selection, and assist with interview tools, reference checks, contract negotiations, and a post-search debrief.

District CEO's contract ends in 2026

Selecting the firm comes after Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises received a second one-year contract extension in October 2024. Her contract ends in June 2026.

Santelises, who was appointed CEO in 2017, is the longest-serving CEO in the Baltimore City schools in more than 30 years.

About Alma Advisory Group

The Baltimore City schools have worked with the consulting firm before. Alma Advisory Group assisted with executive recruitment and hiring efforts for two senior leadership positions, including chief human capital officer and executive director of special education.

"The Board is thrilled to begin our partnership with Alma Advisory Group," Salley said. "This is a critical moment for the district, and we are committed to ensuring a transparent and inclusive search that reflects the voices and values of our entire community."