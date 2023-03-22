Baltimore SAO discusses crime plan amid uptick in violence among young people

BALTIMORE -- Northwest Baltimore residents had a laundry list of concerns when they met with Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates on Tuesday.

At the top of the list is the gut-wrenching rise in gun violence among young people.

Neighborhood resident Allison Kennedy said she was foremost concerned about "safety for my children and my grandchildren."

Other neighborhood residents who attended the meeting pressed Bates for answers and questioned him about his crime plan.

Bates told them that he has been pushing for tougher sentencing on people who are caught with illegal guns.

"That legislation is not to hurt our children or to have mass incarcerations," Bates told those who attended the meeting. "That legislation is to get people's attention, to say we must leave these guns at home."

Some questioned whether jail time is the appropriate solution to the problem, especially since the city is wrestling with a startling uptick in violence among young people.

Donald Wedolock said he knows firsthand how harmful jail time can be.

"Its very hurtful because as i know personally i used to be a part of that particular system.

Wedlock said the city should focus on prevention, such as recreation centers or programs that keep kids off of the streets.

"It's about having a leeway for them to go to, recreation centers, programs, to teach them about opportunities," he said.

Bates said his approach is smart on crime. He said his main focus will be working with the Baltimore Police Department to make sure its officers are holding criminals accountable.