Baltimore runners raise money for The Y in annual Turkey Trot

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore may not have had a Thanksgiving Day Parade, but the city did have its annual YMCA Turkey Trot.

What better way to make room for a giant, guilt-free dinner than to run a 5K beforehand?

A lot of runners and walkers got in on the action this morning.

They started at the Weinberg YMCA in Waverly, walked and ran down 33rd street around beautiful Lake Montebello until the turnaround point.

Then they went back the way they came and ended back at The Y.

All proceeds support The Y of Central Maryland's Open Doors Fund enabling access and inclusion in healthy programs for all.

Runners and walkers also donated food for families in need. Last year, the community raised nearly $700,000 for the organization.