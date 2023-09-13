Baltimore resource center responds to carjackings, violent crime with free self-defense classes

BALTIMORE -- A community healthcare resource in Canton is offering women free self-defense classes following a recent string of violent crimes in the area.

The CareFirst Engagement Center on South Clinton Street holds a monthly course that teaches people ways to stay alert and respond if they are physically attacked.

The most recent class was held at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.

"The ultimate goal is to go home and be with your family," class instructor Tim Welsh said.

During community association meetings, neighbors voiced concerns about safety following a rash of carjackings and robberies, according to center manager Patric Kingsley.

Hosting free self-defense classes is CareFirst's way of responding to community needs, Kingsley said.

In August, 57-year-old Darrell Benner was shot and killed on South Curley Street in Canton while trying to stop suspects from carjacking a family member.

Data from the Baltimore Police Department shows there have been four carjackings in the southeastern neighborhood so far this year.

In total across the city, police report investigating 350 carjackings, which is down 26% year-to-date.

"We've heard a significant amount of feedback about those incidents that you mentioned that it is something where we need to build community so that people feel safe and also know their neighbors," Kinglsey said.

During the class, an instructor works through scenarios to escape an attacker through a variety of maneuvers to break someone's grip.

There's also advice given to participants on how to stay alert and aware of their surroundings.

"I agree that won't be able to, after the class, completely defend myself but it made me think of what I can do to protect myself," Roberta Wentworth of Canton said.

People can sign up for the free course online. CareFirst insurance is not a requirement.