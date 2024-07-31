Baltimore residents warn proposed initiative to cut property taxes would threaten city services

BALTIMORE -- ReNew Baltimore, the group behind the charter amendment that would lower the city's property tax rate, led a meeting on Wednesday to get residents on board with their initiative.

However, residents believe the proposed push to cut the property tax rates could threaten Baltimore City services.

Under the Renew Baltimore amendment, the city's property tax rate would have to decrease for seven consecutive years until it is at nearly half of its current level, ultimately imposing a maximum tax rate of 1.2%.

Currently, the proposed property tax cut is not on the ballot with the decision to include it is up to the Board of Elections.

The Board of Elections says ReNew Baltimore's charter amendment would violate state law and only elected officials, not voters, can set the rate.

However, ReNew Baltimore filed a lawsuit to put the initiative on the November ballot after collection more than 23,000 signatures on a petition in support with only 10,000 are needed.

ReNew Baltimore led a community meeting on Wednesday in an attempt to get the word out about their charter amendment.

"I'm a homeowner in Baltimore City, I would love a property tax cut, except I do not want it to come at the expense of vital and necessary services," said Baltimore resident Ray Baker.

Baltimore City research analysts told WJZ that a property tax rate cut would also potentially slash hundreds of millions of dollars from the city's budget.

"Once this proposal is fully phased in, it will cost more than $600 million per year in lost revenue, meaning the city will face deficits of more than $800 million per year," said Chris Meyer, research analyst at the Maryland Center of Economic Policy. "That's going to translate into deep cuts into a variety of services."

Researchers say the proposed property tax cut would force Baltimore City to lay off about 525 firefighters and EMT workers, cut down on local libraries, eliminate street cleaning and remove the the city's Safe Streets gun violence prevention program.

"We would see a reduction in service, we would see a reduction in personnel," Baker said. "A reduction in personnel is a reduction in the quality of service they can provide. No one wants to call 911 and get a busy tone."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott called the proposal irresponsible and said the initiative could bankrupt the city.

He also said he plans to fight for a responsible reduction in city taxes.

Baltimore City has the highest tax rate in the state at 2.2%.