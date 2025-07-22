Baltimore Ravens' veterans report to training camp with high expectations

The Baltimore Ravens veterans reported to training camp on Tuesday in Owings Mills with astronomically high expectations.

The past three seasons ended heartbreakingly in the playoffs. But this year, the Ravens added more star power to what was already a loaded roster.

The Ravens begin training camp practices on Wednesday at the Under Armour Performance Center in preparation for the upcoming season.

"I think it's the tone that we always set, and that's playing like a Raven," Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley said. "That's our motto, and we go out there every day, and that's how we try to compete and execute."

Ravens report to camp motivated

There won't be too many position battles to watch throughout training camp, with most spots occupied by key veterans.

However, the players say they are fueled by last year's devastating 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs.

In that game, tight end Mark Andrews had a costly fumble and dropped the potential game-tying 2-point conversion.

"You [have] to be able to push yourself," Andrews said on Tuesday. "This is the time to kind of push your limits and find out who you are, set yourself up for a great season."

In 2023, the Ravens lost to Kansas City 17-10 in the AFC Championship game, which included a big fumble by wide receiver Zay Flowers at the 1-yard line.

In 2022, Baltimore lost to Cincinnati in the Wild Card round of the playoffs after Bengals' Sam Hubbard stripped the ball from quarterback Tyler Huntley and returned it for a 98-yard touchdown..

Loaded Ravens' roster

The Ravens won the AFC North title last season with a 12-5 record, but lost some games they felt should have been won, including against Cleveland, Las Vegas, and Pittsburgh.

This offseason, Baltimore signed former Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander and former Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and drafted safety Malaki Starks in the first round.

Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson returns after passing for 4,172 yards with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2024, while running for 915 yards.

Running back Derrick Henry is back for his second season in Baltimore after racking up 1,921 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns last season. The pass-catchers are solid with Zay Flowers, who had 1,059 receiving yards in 2024, Rashod Bateman, Andrews, Hopkins, and Isaiah Likely.

Defensively, the Ravens return Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, safety Kyle Hamilton, and Nnamdi Madubuike.

However, Madubuike says it doesn't matter what the roster looks like on paper; it's about putting the work in for the season.

"The days are long, but the years are short," Madubuike said. "So, you want to make sure that you're working as much as you can throughout the training camp and build good habits, and bring along the guys with you."

What's next for the Ravens?

The Ravens have 12 public practices, including a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts and a stadium practice at M&T Bank Stadium.

Their first preseason game is against the Colts on Thursday, August 7, in Baltimore.

The Ravens kick off the regular season on Sunday Night Football in Buffalo against the Bills on Sept. 7. Their first home game will be on Sunday, Sept. 14 against the Cleveland Browns.