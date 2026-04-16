Baltimore Ravens unveil new "The Next Flight" uniforms

The Baltimore Ravens unveiled their new "The Next Flight" uniforms during Thursday's Flock Forum for season-ticket holders at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Mike Green, Justice Hill, Tez Walker, and Trey Hendrickson were among the current players who modeled the uniforms for the crowd.

The Ravens said the new collection of uniforms represents a "new era of Ravens football" while honoring the previous uniforms.

Here's what changed (according to the Baltimore Ravens):

Infused with distinct characteristics of a raven, the design evokes wings, talons, and iridescent accents across all four jersey and pant colors.

The midnight purple color-shifting material was designed to replicate the iridescence of a raven's feathers, which is woven across the jerseys, including the number set and shields on each sleeve.

The pattern on the collar of the three primary jersey colors depicts a raven's wings spread wide, while alluding to feather features included in the team's original 1996 logo set.

The team now has the words "Baltimore" on the front of its white jerseys, which are typically worn on the road, while the back collar of the purple, black, and Purple Rising jerseys also includes "Baltimore."

Two new alternate helmets were introduced, including an all-new "Darkness" helmet to be worn with the team's all-black uniforms at M&T Bank Stadium. The matte black helmet features black talon stripes and a two-toned front facing Ravens logo, with fiery red eyes.

The "Purple Rising" helmet, which was introduced in 2024 and originally worn with the alternate purple uniform, includes the primary Ravens logo, and allows for interchangeability with additional uniform combinations.

The Baltimore Ravens unveiled their new "The Next Flight" uniforms during Thursday's Flock Forum at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens unveiled their new "The Next Flight" uniforms during Thursday's Flock Forum at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Baltimore Ravens

"Obviously, the uniforms are gorgeous. You can get fired up to that," Ravens new star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson said.

"From the outset, our objective was clear: evolve a uniform that has become iconic and only move forward if we could truly make it better," added Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs. "After more than three years of design, iteration and collaboration, we believe we've done just that—delivering a look that feels both modern and unmistakably Ravens."

Darkness there and nothing more. pic.twitter.com/kd4qgbT7zs — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 17, 2026

The Ravens Flock Forum included a speech by Sashi Brown, the team's president, along with a question and answer segment moderated by ESPN's Peter Schrager.

Among the Ravens' legends in attendance were Terrell Suggs, Matt Stover, Todd Heap, Jamal Lewis, Peter Boulware, Anthony Levine Sr., and Anthony Weaver. Head coach Jesse Minter was also at the event.