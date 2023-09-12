Baltimore Ravens turn focus to Cincinnati after first-game warm-up

BALTIMORE - The Ravens' season opener was a *warm-up* for a new offense that hadn't yet faced an opponent in a game setting.

They rolled out the new game plan against the Houston Texans, and despite their 25-9 win, the early results were bumpy at best.

There was some uncertainty, confusion and mental mistakes that led to multiple penalties. In the first week, that's all to be expected.

However, the Ravens got better as the game went on. Quarterback Lamar Jackson led two touchdown drives against the Texans' defense.

The result never seemed in doubt. It was a victory over a team the Ravens were clearly better than, and it was a good first step in a long season.

"It's a lot of moving parts." Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "We have to get the parts moving more in sync, and it's early in the season. It's not unexpected, but I promise you, we want to be chasing perfection. We really don't want to be not hitting on all gears at any time, so, we'll be working really hard to get better in all those areas this week. That's what the tone in the locker room was last night for sure. You probably saw it with your questions. The guys know it, and they're excited to get to work and get better and keep building."

Rookie receiver Zay Flowers stood out in his regular-season NFL debut. He led the ravens with nine catches for 78 yards. He flashed his speed and elusive moves in an impressive coming-out party.

The party continues Wednesday night at Jimmy's Famous Seafood. Flowers will join former Raven Torrey Smith and WJZ's Mark Viviano at 7:30 p.m. for our "Purple Playbook" Show.

The Ravens play their first road game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, televised on WJZ.