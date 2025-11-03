Baltimore Ravens reportedly trade for edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones from Tennessee
The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly traded for edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.
The Ravens are trading a conditional 5th-round draft pick to the Tennessee Titans for Jones, who has 4.5 sacks in nine games with the Tennessee Titans this season.
Who is Dre'Mont Jones?
Jones, a Cleveland, Ohio, native, was a third-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in 2019, out of Ohio State.
He played four seasons in Denver, two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, and he signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Tennessee Titans this past offseason.
Jones has 35 sacks in seven NFL seasons. He recorded 6.5 sacks with Denver in 2020 and 2022.