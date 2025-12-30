Former Baltimore Ravens' Terrell Suggs, Marshal Yanda named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

Former Baltimore Ravens stars Terrell Suggs and Marshal Yanda are finalists for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 50-person selection committee will vote on the 15 finalists next month with the results announced Feb. 5 at "NFL Honors." Between three and five of the finalists will be enshrined in the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

Terrell Suggs' argument for the Hall of Fame

Suggs was selected by the Ravens with the 10th overall pick in 2003, from Arizona State. He played in Baltimore until 2018, winning one Super Bowl.

The outside linebacker is first all-time with 202 tackles for loss, and 12th all-time with 139 career sacks. Suggs was named the 2003 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year after racking up 12 sacks, nine tackles for loss and six forced fumbles in his first season.

Suggs is a three-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowl performer, and the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He helped lead the Ravens to the franchise's second Super Bowl championship in 2012.

In his career, Suggs has 886 tackles, 139 sacks, 39 forced fumbles, 15 fumble recoveries, seven interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

This is Suggs' second time being a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Marshal Yanda's accomplishments

Yanda, drafted in the third round in 2007 out of Iowa, played his entire 13-year career with the Ravens.

The offensive guard was selected to eight Pro Bowls, and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Yanda played in all 71 offensive snaps and seven snaps on special teams in the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII 34-31 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

This is Yanda's second time as a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist.

The Associated Press contributed to this story