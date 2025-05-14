Baltimore Ravens to play 4 primetime games, including season opener and Thanksgiving

The Baltimore Ravens will have at least four primetime games during the 2025 season, starting with the season opener in Buffalo.

The Ravens begin the season at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 7 in a rematch of the AFC divisional playoff round. Buffalo won the playoff game 27-25. However, the Ravens beat the Bills 35-10 during the regular season.

The Ravens will play the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving night. This will be their third time in franchise history playing on Thanksgiving.

Baltimore plays Cleveland on Sept 14 in the home opener at M&T Bank Stadium, and then hosts Detroit on Monday Night Football on Sept. 22.

The Ravens have a road game in Kansas City at 4:25 p.m. on Sept. 28. They will also play in Miami on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Here's a look at the Baltimore Ravens schedule:

Sunday, Sept. 7 – at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14 – vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 22 – vs. Detroit, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 28 – at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 5 – vs. Houston, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 12 – vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 19 – Bye

Sunday, Oct. 26 – vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 30 – at Miami, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 9 – at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 16 – at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 23 – vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 27 – vs. Cincinnati (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 7 – vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 14 – at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 21 – vs. New England, 1 p.m.

TBD – at Green Bay

TBD – at Pittsburgh

Baltimore Ravens

Rematches from 2024

The Baltimore Ravens play several rematches of last year's games.

The Ravens defeated Buffalo 35-10 in the regular season, but lost in Buffalo, 27-25, in the playoffs. Baltimore lost in Cleveland 29-24, but won against the Browns 35-10.

Last season also saw the Ravens lose to Pittsburgh 18-16, but defeated the Steelers 34-17 in the regular season and 28-14 in the playoffs.

Baltimore defeated Cincinnati twice in 2024, by a combined four points. The Ravens lost to Kansas City, 27-20, last season, and beat Houston, 31-2.

The 2024 Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens finished 12-5 last season and won the AFC North title. They defeated Pittsburgh, 28-14, in the first round of the playoffs.

The Ravens' season ended the following week with a 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for more than 4,000 yards with 41 touchdowns, while running back Derrick Henry gained more than 1,900 yards with a league-high 16 touchdowns.

This offseason, the Ravens re-signed tackle Ronnie Stanley and added wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and extended Henry.