Baltimore Ravens say they're eager to see what the Lions will bring to the football field Sunday

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens are back in Maryland and have returned to work in Owings Mills following their victory in London on Sunday.

Team players returned to their regular routine at their practice facility on Wednesday.

The Ravens' record stands at 4-and-2. That's good enough for first place in the AFC North Division but look at who is on top of the NFC North Division: the Detroit Lions.

The Lions are getting ready to play the Ravens on Sunday.

Detroit is 5-and-1, which is the team's best start in more than a decade. They're on a roll, winning four straight games—each of those victories by two touchdowns or more.

For years, the Lions were an NFL laughingstock, but the Ravens aren't laughing about the team they're going to see on Sunday.

"This is a team that's been rolling since the end of last year," Reno safety Geno Stone said. "Their record speaks for itself over the last 13 games. I feel like they have a head coach that's a fiery head coach that's going to get their guys going. So, we just have to know that we're going to get the best out of all those guys."

Stone said the Ravens would need to prepare as best as possible to be ready for the Lions and play a great game.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he is looking forward to seeing what the Lions are going to bring to the field. He said he respects the competition between the two teams and is ready to "go out there and battle."

"I just love the stories of teams that have been down for so long, and they just say, 'No more," he said. "Like, enough is enough."