Baltimore Ravens trim initial roster to 53. Take a look at who made the team.

The Baltimore Ravens trimmed their roster to 53 with the first game less than two weeks away.

Among Tuesday's cuts were quarterback Devin Leary, safety Beau Brade, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, and linebacker Malik Hamm. The Ravens can retain some of the released players for their practice squad if they clear waivers.

Among the veterans released were defensive lineman Brent Urban, wide receiver Anthony Miller, and running backs Myles Gaskins and D'Ernest Johnson.

The Ravens kick off their season on Sunday Night Football on September 7 in Buffalo. Their home opener at M&T Bank Stadium will be on Sept. 14 against the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore Ravens' 53-player roster

The Baltimore Ravens roster, as it stands, doesn't have very many holes.

Two-time winning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who passed for more than 4,100 yards with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2024, leads the offense. His backup will be Cooper Rush.

The Ravens kept four running backs -- Derrick Henry, Keaton Mitchell, Justice Hill, and Rasheen Ali. Henry rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

The rest of the offense looks like this:

Quarterback (2): Lamar Jackson and Cooper Rush.

Running back (4): Derrick Henry, Keaton Mitchell, Justice Hill and Rasheen Ali.

Fullback (1): Patrick Ricard

Wide receiver (6): Zay Flowers, DeAndre Hopkins, Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker, Tylan Wallace and LaJohntay Wester.

Tight end (3): Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar.

Center (1): Tyler Linderbaum.

Guard (3): Ben Cleveland, Daniel Faalele and Andrew Voorhees.

Tackle (5): Corey Bullock, Joseph Noteboom, Roger Rosengarten, Ronnie Stanley and Caron Vinson.

The Ravens' defense is sparked by Pro Bowlers Nnamdi Madubuike, Jaire Alexander, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey.

Here's a look at the defense:

Tackle (5): John Jenkins, Travis Jones, Nnamdi Madubuike, Aeneas Peebles and Broderick Washington.

Linebacker (10): Teddye Buchanan, Mike Green, Jay Higgins IV, Jake Hummel, David Ojabo, Odafe Oweh, Tavus Robinson, Trenton Simpson, Roquan Smith and Kyle Van Noy.

Cornerback (7): Jaire Alexander, Chidobe Awuzie, Marlon Humphrey, Reuben Lowery, Keyon Martin, T.J. Tampa and Nate Wiggins.

Safety (3): Kyle Hamilton, Sanoussi Kane and Malaki Starks.

Special teams

Kicker (1): Tyler Loop.

Punter (1): Jordan Stout

Long snapper (1): Nick Moore.

Injured Reserve (6): Dayton Wade, Emery Jones, Adisa Isaac, Bilhal Kone, Robert Longerbeam and Ar'Darius Washington.

Baltimore Ravens cuts on Tuesday, August 26:

Jalyn Armour-Davis, cornerback

Jahmal Banks, wide receiver

Beau Brade, safety

Malik Cunningham, wide receiver

Darrian Dalcourt, guard

Garrett Dellinger, offensive line

Malik Hamm, linebacker

Desmond Igbinosun, safety

Keondre Jackson, safety

Jayson Jones, defensive line

Devin Leary, quarterback

Gerad Lichtenhan, tackle

Chandler Martin, linebacker

Zaire Mitchell-Paden, tight end

Adedayo Odeleye, defensive line

C.. Okoye, defensive line

Jared Penning, guard

C.J. Ravenell, defensive line

Marquise Robinson, cornerback

Kaimon Rucker, linebacker

Nick Sumac, center

Lucas Scott, fullback

Scotty Washington, tight end

Myles Gaskins, running back

Thomas Graham Jr., cornerback

D'Ernest Johnson, running back

Keith Kirkwood, wide receiver

Anthony Miller, wide receiver

Brent Urban, defensive line

Xavier Guillory, wide receiver

William Kwenkeu, linebacker