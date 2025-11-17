Baltimore Ravens players hand out Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need

Fresh off their fourth-straight win on the football field, the Baltimore Ravens were out in the community on Monday, handing out Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need.

At Reisterstown Elementary School, 150 pre-selected families were given a turkey from a handful of Ravens players. It was part of the team's "Ravens In The Community" initiative.

People drove through the school's bus loop, where they were greeted by several Ravens, including running back Keaton Mitchell, outside linebacker David Ojabo, linebacker Carl Lawson, tight end Charlie Kolar, wide receiver Devontez Walker, and linebacker Jake Hummel.

"We are so excited to have the Ravens here," said Reisterstown Elementary School Principal Candace Brinkley. "Not only are we huge fans, but this year has been kind of tough, and the families in our communities need a little help, so to have them here truly means everything.

More Ravens were in the community giving out turkeys on Monday at Ark Church and New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore.

"Fills your heart"

While fans mostly see their Ravens from a distance, or on television, families needing a pick-me-up were face-to-face with these professional athletes.

The players delivering those Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday say they enjoy interacting with community members, while also doing good deeds.

"It's important that I can give back," Keaton Mitchell said. "They always support us, so anytime we can come out here and support the community, and get to give out turkeys to families in need, I'm down to help."

Jake Hummel told WJZ that his parents instilled values in him to take advantage of opportunities to give back. The players took a Thanksgiving meal and handed it to families, or placed it in their cars.

"It's one of those things that fills your heart, especially this time of the year, give back to the community and families in need, and I am happy to be here representing the Ravens," Hummel said.

Carl Lawson, one of the newer players on the Ravens, was happy to lend a helping hand.

"It's great to give back to the community, to give hope, spread love and joy," Lawson said. "It's a great gift for the holidays, gets them into the spirit of Thanksgiving, and it puts a smile on a little of people's faces."

As for Reisterstown Elementary, school leaders and community members were enjoying every moment, wearing their purple and black pride.

"We really work hard here at Reisterstown to be really family-oriented and to be a hub for our communities," Brinkley said. "The fact that our families are excited, and they can take something off their plates by just coming through here. It means a lot."

Mitchell said the community-first initiative starts with those in the front office.

"That all goes to EDC (General Manager Eric DeCosta)," Mitchell said. "He does a good job of drafting people and signing people to the team that cares. It's not just about football, it's about giving back to the community and being able to help people in need."

Ravens are rolling

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cleveland Browns, 23-16, on Sunday, for their fourth win in a row.

They play host to the New York Jets this Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, before hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving night.

"What they do for Baltimore is just incredible, and we are so happy that they represent us, on the field and off the field," Brinkley said.